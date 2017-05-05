11th Annual Office Olympics Wrap up Mental Health Week

The 11th annual Office Olympics were a smashing success. That's from Canadian Mental Health Association Executive Director Jordan Friesen, who says the Olympics become bigger, better and rowdier every year and they always have a lot of fun.

The Office Olympics wrapped up Mental Health Week and Friesen notes this year's Mental Health Week had a strong focus on youth.

"We did a number of events over the course of the week really promoting mental health for young people. That's something that I'd love to do more of, and I hope we get the chance to do more of. [The Office Olympics are] a great way to end off the week with a fantastic team building event and some great mental health spirit."

For Miriam Turyamwijuka with the Portage Learning and Literacy Centre, this was the first time participating in the Office Olympics. She says it was a ton of fun and everyone was excited about it, noting they hyped themselves up at the office beforehand.