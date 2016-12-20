Yellowquill Students' Spectacular Christmas Performance

It was another night of cheers in Portage la Prairie as students from Yellowquill School performed their Christmas concert for friends and family.

Principal Shawn Harkness says the students and teachers did an amazing job.

"They rehearsed and they were nervous, but they just did a terrific job. Our teachers that have practiced with them and worked with them have done great. Our music coordinator put together the play and has involved all the kids from (Kindergarten to Grade 4)."

Grade 2 student Lenin Pashe says his favourite part about the concert was he could see his dad from the stage. He's got a couple pointers for any kids that have a concert coming up. Lenin Pashe

"I would tell them to speak louder, and don't be scared."

Photos from the performance can be found below.