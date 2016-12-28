Water Break On Westbound Saskatchewan Ave E.

Mixed Year In Coldwell The reeve of the RM of Coldwell says 2016 had its ups and downs. Brian Sigfusson notes they had to spend a lot more money on graveling this past year, adding they also had to contend with cleaning up…

Portage Rotary Has Strong Year The Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie had a rewarding year. That's according to President Cathie McFarlane, who says the club held some great fundraisers in 2016 to benefit a number of worthy causes.…

Busy Year For Salvation Army 2016 was another busy year for the Salvation Army in Portage la Prairie. Major Brenda Coles says some people find it difficult to understand folks who utilize the food bank, noting it's not easy to…

Many 2016 Highlights For Red River College 2016 has been a year full of highlights for the Red River College Portage Campus, according to Regional Campus Manager Guy Moffat. Moffat has been in the position for nearly a full year now and says…

RM of Cartier Reeve Calls 2016 a Productive Year 2016 was a good year for the RM of Cartier. That's according to Reeve Dale Fossay, who says they were able to finish a major infrastructure project which had been on their wish list for several…

Glesby Centre Board Chair Assesses 2016 The end of 2016 is near, with people and organizations assessing the last twelve months. That's true for the board chair of Portage la Prairie's William Glesby Centre. Mickey Cuthbert feels 2016 was…

Chief Calls 2016 "Average" 2016's basically been an average year for Dakota Plains First Nations. Chief Orville Smoke notes some exceptions. "Except for some wind damage and so on, and some successful negotiations for housing,…

Portage Gets 22cm Of Snow It wasn't so much southeastern Manitoba that got the most snow the last couple of days as expected, but rather the southwestern part of the province. Environment Canada Meteorologist Mike McDonald…

Good Year For Portage RCMP The top cop in Portage la Prairie says the local RCMP detachment had a good year. Inspector Rick Head notes one of their goals for 2016 included keeping the roads safe, so they saw a lot of…

Blizzard Gone But Not Forgotten Southern Manitoba's second blizzard in less than a month is over, and things are returning to normal. MIT and City crews worked through the day, and into the night, yesterday to get streets and roads…

Community Foundation's 2016 of Giving The Community Foundation of Portage and District's 2016 was a positive year. "This year we're very proud to say that we went over 8-million dollars in our Smart and Caring Community Fund. Which is…

Busy Year For Portage Family Abuse Prevention Centre The Portage Family Abuse Prevention Centre takes a look back at a busy and steady year in 2016. Executive Director Joyce Schrader notes some of their highlights. "It's been a busy, steady year. We've…

Gladstone Chamber Sees Change Of Members in 2016 2016's almost over, and this time of year sees many taking stock of what's happened. Gladstone Chamber of Commerce President Nick Beavington says the Chamber's been working diligently, as usual.…

2016 Big Year For Southport Reconstruction was a highlight in 2016 for Southport Aerospace. CEO Peggy May says it was a big year for them. "And probably the most newsworthy item is the reconstruction of the Central Plains…