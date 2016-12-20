Update: Highway 1 Re-Opened at Portage Bypass

The TransCanada Highway westbound lanes have re-opened at the Portage by-pass, Manitoba Roads reports via Twitter.

They were closed earlier due to an incident just west of the Shell gas station, past the first exit to Portage la Prairie approaching from Winnipeg, where a semi trailer appeared to have ripped off the truck. The trailer was blocking the westbound lanes.

There is no word of any injuries, and further information is not available at this time.