Warrants Issued By RCMP

The RCMP is looking for some help from the public to locate several people wanted by the police.

Community Liaison Officer Constable Sean O'Keefe says there are often conditions imposed upon folks by the courts or through Probation Services, noting sometimes they fail to comply with those conditions and that's the case with the people they're looking for today. O'Keefe says while they don't believe anyone named in these warrants poses a danger to the public, they would always advise using caution when approaching someone who is wanted by the police. He adds if you'd like to remain anonymous when passing information along, Manitoba Crime Stoppers is a great resource for everyone to use.

Allan Andrew Peter Pottery, age 32, of the RM of Portage la Prairie is charged with failing to comply with a probation order. Ashley Kulba, age 30, of Portage la Prairie is charged with multiple counts of failing to comply with a probation order. Preston Todd Dean Whitford, age 22, of the RM of Alonsa is charged with failing to comply with a recognizance order and court-imposed conditions of release.

You can leave an anonymous tip with Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips (8477) or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.