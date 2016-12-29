×

PCU Centre Holiday Ice Rentals

Ice Rentals $50/hr from December 27 to January 6 (6am-4pm only). More Details here...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

 

The Portage District General Hospital was able to keep wait times over the holiday weekend at typical levels despite the challenges it faced with the blizzard.

Director of health services Noreen Shirtliff says, "Wait times in the emergency department are always fluctuating depending on what's happening in the department. But staffing levels heading into the holiday season were typical staffing levels. We were adequately staffed. The storm did pose a few challenges related to staff being able to get into work."

She explains staff organized those who were able to drive there and those who weren't, so as to have an adequate number available to work. Shirtliff adds she's thankful and appreciates the work the organizing staff put into that schedule.

×

PCU Centre Holiday Ice Rentals

Ice Rentals $50/hr from December 27 to January 6 (6am-4pm only). More Details here...

More Local News

Brazilian Experiences White Christmas

After having experienced two blizzards in Portage la Prairie, Brazilian exchange student Victor Pinto Matias realizes snow comes in different forms. Matias shares his reactions. "Am I getting out of…

Typical Wait Times For Portage Hospital

The Portage District General Hospital was able to keep wait times over the holiday weekend at typical levels despite the challenges it faced with the blizzard. Director of health services Noreen…

Progress For RM Of Armstrong

The RM of Armstrong made progress on several projects during 2016. Reeve Jack Cruise says they've been doing small drain clean-outs this year and also finished construction on a half mile of new…

Projects Highlight 2016 In North Norfolk

2016 was a good year for the Municipality of North Norfolk. So says Mayor Neil Christoffersen, who notes one project he was very excited about this past year was doing some water holdbacks.…

Busy Boxing Day For CAA

Canada Automobile Association Manitoba's released their service numbers from this week's blizzard. Communication's Manager Roz Pulo did some digging, and as expected, Portage la Prairie seemed to be…

Water Break On Westbound Saskatchewan Ave E.

Traffic driving west from the east end of Portage la Prairie. At 318 Saskatchewan Avenue East a water break occurred at 2:00 a.m. on the 27th on the westbound lane, and city began digging that day.…

Community Support Helps Library In 2016

The Portage la Prairie Regional Library has closed the books on another year. Head Librarian Percy Gregoire-Voskamp says one major challenge facing them in 2016 was the $23,000 budget cut from the…

Operation Red Nose Needs You For New Years Eve

In efforts to help keep Portage la Prairie safe from drinking and driving, and the chance to save one more life this winter, Operation Red Nose is holding its final weekend of service this New Years…

Break and Enter at Portage Home

Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter that occurred at a Fisher Avenue home in the early morning hours on Dec. 27. The homeowner says thieves took thousands of dollars worth of…

12th Annual Portage Pond Hockey Tournament

The Portage Pond Hockey schedule's complete and ready for the 12th annual Western Canadian Pond Hockey Championship in Portage la Prairie. Chair Travis Foster gives us the dates. "Our weekend's going…

Mixed Year In Coldwell

The reeve of the RM of Coldwell says 2016 had its ups and downs. Brian Sigfusson notes they had to spend a lot more money on graveling this past year, adding they also had to contend with cleaning up…

Portage Rotary Has Strong Year

The Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie had a rewarding year. That's according to President Cathie McFarlane, who says the club held some great fundraisers in 2016 to benefit a number of worthy causes.…

Busy Year For Salvation Army

2016 was another busy year for the Salvation Army in Portage la Prairie. Major Brenda Coles says some people find it difficult to understand folks who utilize the food bank, noting it's not easy to…

Many 2016 Highlights For Red River College

2016 has been a year full of highlights for the Red River College Portage Campus, according to Regional Campus Manager Guy Moffat. Moffat has been in the position for nearly a full year now and says…

RM of Cartier Reeve Calls 2016 a Productive Year

2016 was a good year for the RM of Cartier. That's according to Reeve Dale Fossay, who says they were able to finish a major infrastructure project which had been on their wish list for several…

Glesby Centre Board Chair Assesses 2016

The end of 2016 is near, with people and organizations assessing the last twelve months. That's true for the board chair of Portage la Prairie's William Glesby Centre. Mickey Cuthbert feels 2016 was…

Chief Calls 2016 "Average"

2016's basically been an average year for Dakota Plains First Nations. Chief Orville Smoke notes some exceptions. "Except for some wind damage and so on, and some successful negotiations for housing,…

Portage Gets 22cm Of Snow

It wasn't so much southeastern Manitoba that got the most snow the last couple of days as expected, but rather the southwestern part of the province. Environment Canada Meteorologist Mike McDonald…

Good Year For Portage RCMP

The top cop in Portage la Prairie says the local RCMP detachment had a good year. Inspector Rick Head notes one of their goals for 2016 included keeping the roads safe, so they saw a lot of…

Blizzard Gone But Not Forgotten

Southern Manitoba's second blizzard in less than a month is over, and things are returning to normal. MIT and City crews worked through the day, and into the night, yesterday to get streets and roads…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login