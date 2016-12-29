Typical Wait Times For Portage Hospital

Traffic driving west from the east end of Portage la Prairie. At 318 Saskatchewan Avenue East a water break occurred at 2:00 a.m. on the 27th on the westbound lane, and city began digging that day.…
The Portage la Prairie Regional Library has closed the books on another year. Head Librarian Percy Gregoire-Voskamp says one major challenge facing them in 2016 was the $23,000 budget cut from the…
In efforts to help keep Portage la Prairie safe from drinking and driving, and the chance to save one more life this winter, Operation Red Nose is holding its final weekend of service this New Years…
Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter that occurred at a Fisher Avenue home in the early morning hours on Dec. 27. The homeowner says thieves took thousands of dollars worth of…
The Portage Pond Hockey schedule's complete and ready for the 12th annual Western Canadian Pond Hockey Championship in Portage la Prairie. Chair Travis Foster gives us the dates. "Our weekend's going…
The reeve of the RM of Coldwell says 2016 had its ups and downs. Brian Sigfusson notes they had to spend a lot more money on graveling this past year, adding they also had to contend with cleaning up…
The Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie had a rewarding year. That's according to President Cathie McFarlane, who says the club held some great fundraisers in 2016 to benefit a number of worthy causes.…
2016 was another busy year for the Salvation Army in Portage la Prairie. Major Brenda Coles says some people find it difficult to understand folks who utilize the food bank, noting it's not easy to…
2016 has been a year full of highlights for the Red River College Portage Campus, according to Regional Campus Manager Guy Moffat. Moffat has been in the position for nearly a full year now and says…
2016 was a good year for the RM of Cartier. That's according to Reeve Dale Fossay, who says they were able to finish a major infrastructure project which had been on their wish list for several…
The end of 2016 is near, with people and organizations assessing the last twelve months. That's true for the board chair of Portage la Prairie's William Glesby Centre. Mickey Cuthbert feels 2016 was…
2016's basically been an average year for Dakota Plains First Nations. Chief Orville Smoke notes some exceptions. "Except for some wind damage and so on, and some successful negotiations for housing,…
It wasn't so much southeastern Manitoba that got the most snow the last couple of days as expected, but rather the southwestern part of the province. Environment Canada Meteorologist Mike McDonald…
The top cop in Portage la Prairie says the local RCMP detachment had a good year. Inspector Rick Head notes one of their goals for 2016 included keeping the roads safe, so they saw a lot of…
Southern Manitoba's second blizzard in less than a month is over, and things are returning to normal. MIT and City crews worked through the day, and into the night, yesterday to get streets and roads…