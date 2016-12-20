Voices of the Prairies Proceeds Help Herman Prior Centre

Proceeds from the 10th annual Voices of the Prairies concert were donated to the Herman Prior Centre today.

The sold out show organized and headlined by Johnny Dietrich rocked Portage la Prairie in November, raising $3,500 for the Centre.

"They do so much for the community with the older people. They have dinners and lots of different programs going on," says Dietrich. "We thought there's no better place to put our money than here, because we're all going to utilize this facility at one point or another."

The Sharpe Sisters also played as part of the Voices of the Prairies concert, and released a new album the same night. "We were really happy to be a part of the show," says Sharpe Sister Kathy Bryce. "And also we're really excited to be able to help the Herman Prior Centre out with some funding."

Herman Prior Centre board chair Joan Hewson says donations like this are vital.

"That is what will keep the Centre going," she says. "The daily expenses can't be met by membership, so we need to have contributions from others."

"We're very grateful for everything we do get from the public."