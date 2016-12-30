United Way Stands At 89% Of 2016 Goal

With just today and tomorrow left for the 2016 Portage Plains United Way campaign to reach its goal of $247,500 dollars, a couple of donations today brought them a little closer. Executive director Mandy Dubois gives us their current figures.

Crunching the numbers - (L-R) Mandy Dubois and Jennifer Sneesby"After today now we are at 89%. That means it's only 11% to go. This brings us to a fundraising total of $219,471.48."

Dubois explains they're open until 4:00 p.m. today, and you can still drop in to make a donation, or mail a cheque post-dated for December 31st. Their website is also available for online donations up until 11:59 p.m. Saturday night.

Website link is: portageplainsuw.ca