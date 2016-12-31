Top Newsmakers of 2016

As we get ready to close the book on 2016, we're looking back on the top local newsmakers from the past year in the Portage la Prairie region. The tornado that touched down in the Portage la Prairie area July 20, 2016, devastated Long Plain First Nation.

PortageOnline News has pegged the July 20 tornado that touched down in the region and caused widespread damage -- most notably at Long Plain First Nation -- as the Top Local Newsmaker of 2016. The twister ravaged Long Plain: damaging property and displacing hundreds of people. Many, still, have yet to return home. The EF1 tornado's impact didn't stop at Long Plain, however, knocking out power to thousands of homes around the region, destroying structures in the Southport area and toppling trees in many municipalities.

Here's a look at other major local stories that made headlines throughout 2016.

Shindleman Aquatic Centre Closes Due to Safety Concerns

In September, the City of Portage la Prairie, RM of Portage la Prairie and Portage Regional Recreation Authority revealed they were taking legal action against contractors and engineers involved in the PCU Centre construction, after a building conditions assessment revealed structural issues with the roof of the Shindleman Aquatic Centre. The decision was made to close the pool, and it's not expected to re-open until September 2017, when repairs should be complete.

Portage la Prairie Holds First Pride Parade 2016 will go down as the year Portage la Prairie first opened up to hold a Pride Parade.

In August, acceptance and openess was celebrated in Portage la Prairie, as the city held its first ever Pride Parade. The event caught the attention of provincial media, as it came just weeks after Steinbach, Man., broke the same barrier and held its first-ever Pride March.

Search For Chase Martens

In March, hundreds of volunteers from across Manitoba, and many different emergency service workers, descended on a small private acreage just outside of Austin, Man., to search for missing two-year-old boy Chase Martens. The story caught the attention of the nation, with the search continuing for days. It ended tragically when his body was discovered by RCMP.

Premier Pallister

Portage la Prairie born politician Brian Pallister and the Progressive Conservatives swept into power in Manitoba in April, ending 16 years of NDP reign. Pallister has a long history in Portage la Prairie politics, most notably having served as the Portage-Lisgar MP from 2000-2008.