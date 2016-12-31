Stronger Economy In Works For Long Plain

Long Plain First Nation is looking to continue their efforts to strengthen its economic stability in 2017. Chief Dennis Meeches explains how it's been his goal ever since he became chief.

"Long Plain has been very strong with its economic vision. Of course, the financial strength of the nation was a priority when I got back into office in September of 2013. We were struggling with our financial stability. I think we've cleared a lot of that up. We put safeguards in place."

He explains they're working with the First Nations Financial Management Board, and is taking several steps to correct the problem of the entire community slipping into receivership. Meeches adds there are several big projects in store for this year to bring even more improvements.