Sponsorship Helps Fund Repairs At BDO Centre

The Portage Fire Department's fire inspection prevention program will be a main focus of 2017, fire chief Phil Carpenter says. Carpenter says the department is, and will continue to be active in…
The RCMP is looking for some help from the public to locate several people wanted by the police. Community Liaison Officer Constable Sean O'Keefe says there are often conditions imposed upon folks by…
The legal process the City of Portage la Prairie, RM of Portage la Prairie and Portage Regional Recreation Authority (PRRA) launched against contractors and engineers involved in the PCU Centre…
The snowfall overnight in southern Manitoba, combined with strong winds this morning, have made driving conditions difficult. We've heard of some mishaps along the Trans Canada Highway this morning,…
The Town of Stonewall has some ambitious goals for the coming year. Mayor Lockie McLean says one huge project they hope to start early in 2017 is a five to six million dollar lagoon expansion. McLean…
**UPDATED 7:30 am** Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation tells us highways across southern Manitoba are generally partly snow-covered this morning, following last night's precipitation. Strong…
This month will kick off the new year with a visit to the Portage la Prairie Chamber of Commerce by some high profile politicians. That's from president Dave Omichinski who outlines the line-up of…
The Portage Regional Recreation Authority has another busy year ahead. General Manager David Sattler says they’re really looking forward to having the Viterra curling championship come to the PCU…
The Member of Parliament for Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa has a few items on his wish list for the coming year. Robert Sopuck says despite some tough anti-trade talk from President-elect Donald Trump,…
Big things are in the works for the Municipality of Norfolk Treherne during the year ahead. Reeve Craig Spencer says they'll be hiring a Manager of Operations for the first time ever, noting it will…
The community of Southport Aerospace is always expanding and 2017 looks like another year of significant growth. That's from CEO Peggy May who says they're focusing on the development of business,…
Sissons Drive in Portage la Prairie is blocked, as a semi truck is jack-knifed across the roadway. It's not clear what prompted the traffic mishap. The incident should be clear shortly, as a tow…
The RCMP detachment in Portage la Prairie is expecting another busy year in 2017. Inspector Rick Head says they have an excellent community policing section here in Portage, noting that will continue…
The new year will bring some changes for the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region. Executive Director Jordan Friesen says he's excited about the grand opening of the community bike…
As Southern Health-Santé Sud looks forward into the new year, Board Chair Abe Bergen notes a big part of the months ahead will involve adjusting to its newly formed board. Bergen explains why he's…