Sponsorship Helps Fund Repairs At BDO Centre

Prevention a Priority for Portage Fire Department in 2017 The Portage Fire Department's fire inspection prevention program will be a main focus of 2017, fire chief Phil Carpenter says. Carpenter says the department is, and will continue to be active in…

Warrants Issued By RCMP The RCMP is looking for some help from the public to locate several people wanted by the police. Community Liaison Officer Constable Sean O'Keefe says there are often conditions imposed upon folks by…

PRRA Releases PCU Centre Roof Report Details The legal process the City of Portage la Prairie, RM of Portage la Prairie and Portage Regional Recreation Authority (PRRA) launched against contractors and engineers involved in the PCU Centre…

Be Cautious Behind The Wheel The snowfall overnight in southern Manitoba, combined with strong winds this morning, have made driving conditions difficult. We've heard of some mishaps along the Trans Canada Highway this morning,…

Stonewall Plans Big Projects In 2017 The Town of Stonewall has some ambitious goals for the coming year. Mayor Lockie McLean says one huge project they hope to start early in 2017 is a five to six million dollar lagoon expansion. McLean…

Snowy Drive Again **UPDATED 7:30 am** Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation tells us highways across southern Manitoba are generally partly snow-covered this morning, following last night's precipitation. Strong…

Premier, MP & MLA Visit Portage The 17th This month will kick off the new year with a visit to the Portage la Prairie Chamber of Commerce by some high profile politicians. That's from president Dave Omichinski who outlines the line-up of…

Curling Begins Season For PRRA The Portage Regional Recreation Authority has another busy year ahead. General Manager David Sattler says they’re really looking forward to having the Viterra curling championship come to the PCU…

MP Hopes For Good Relations With US The Member of Parliament for Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa has a few items on his wish list for the coming year. Robert Sopuck says despite some tough anti-trade talk from President-elect Donald Trump,…

Norfolk Treherne Expects Big Things Big things are in the works for the Municipality of Norfolk Treherne during the year ahead. Reeve Craig Spencer says they'll be hiring a Manager of Operations for the first time ever, noting it will…

Southport Focusing On Business And Client Growth The community of Southport Aerospace is always expanding and 2017 looks like another year of significant growth. That's from CEO Peggy May who says they're focusing on the development of business,…

Semi Mishap in Portage Sissons Drive in Portage la Prairie is blocked, as a semi truck is jack-knifed across the roadway. It's not clear what prompted the traffic mishap. The incident should be clear shortly, as a tow…

Community Policing Section A Goal For Portage RCMP The RCMP detachment in Portage la Prairie is expecting another busy year in 2017. Inspector Rick Head says they have an excellent community policing section here in Portage, noting that will continue…

Changes Ahead For CMHA The new year will bring some changes for the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region. Executive Director Jordan Friesen says he's excited about the grand opening of the community bike…