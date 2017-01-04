Sponsorship Helps Fund Repairs At BDO Centre

×

The BDO Centre for the Community has received a sponsorship from the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Secretary and Director Tracy Waldvogel says they had recently been applying for grants because they did some major work on the roof and have also finished upgrading the lighting in the lobby to make it more energy efficient. Waldvogel notes the Centre's fire alarm panel was upgraded as well because it was quite old. She says Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries provided them with a sponsorship in the amount of sixteen thousand dollars, adding they're very grateful for the help.

 

