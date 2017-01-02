Southport Focusing On Business And Client Growth

×

The community of Southport Aerospace is always expanding and 2017 looks like another year of significant growth. That's from CEO Peggy May who says they're focusing on the development of business, and new customers and clients next year.

"I think we're really focused now on business development, and new customers and clients for the area. Hopefully, new customers that will be using the airfield and the airport. We are getting a couple of  new tenants in the Flightline Building. That's a building that's been  empty for a few years. We use it for events and conferences."

May says they're formulating an economic impact study that outlines the value Southport brings to the Portage area. She notes they previously did one in 2012, and told how 530 jobs were in the community, and 600 residents. May adds they had several students and were surprised to realize they now have about 400 who come and go.

