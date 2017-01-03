Snowy Drive Again

The community of Southport Aerospace is always expanding and 2017 looks like another year of significant growth. That's from CEO Peggy May who says they're focusing on the development of business,…
Sissons Drive in Portage la Prairie is blocked, as a semi truck is jack-knifed across the roadway. It's not clear what prompted the traffic mishap. The incident should be clear shortly, as a tow…
The RCMP detachment in Portage la Prairie is expecting another busy year in 2017. Inspector Rick Head says they have an excellent community policing section here in Portage, noting that will continue…
The new year will bring some changes for the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region. Executive Director Jordan Friesen says he's excited about the grand opening of the community bike…
As Southern Health-Santé Sud looks forward into the new year, Board Chair Abe Bergen notes a big part of the months ahead will involve adjusting to its newly formed board. Bergen explains why he's…
The Portage and District Arts Centre looks to be heading into 2017 in good shape. That's from Executive Director Paul Legris, who acknowledges it's a little hard to measure, because he's still…
Red River College in Portage la Prairie will be a very busy place in 2017. Campus Manager Guy Moffat says student applications have been steadily increasing and they're responding with a variety of…
The president of the Portage Rotary Club expects the organization to be quite busy once again in the coming year. Cathie McFarlane says they’ll continue with their regular fundraisers throughout 2017…
The Salvation Army in Portage la Prairie will be busy once again in the coming year. Major Brenda Coles says they're hoping to do some renovations to the building to make the space more accessible,…
It's that time of year again... New Year's resolutions. Many try, and most fail. But a Southern Health Sante Sud dietitian wants to help everyone achieve their New Year's resolutions for 2017, and…
Portage la Prairie will have a few challenges in the coming year, but there are also some bright spots on the horizon for our city. That’s according to Mayor Irvine Ferris, who says one massive…
2017 could be a phenomenal year for the RM of Portage la Prairie. That's from Reeve Kam Blight, who says he believes the new year will be an exciting one as they strive to find efficiencies and keep…
Southern Manitoba remains in a very active storm track as another Colorado low will be developing Sunday night and moving northeastward. Current indications have this storm system tracking a little…
The Minister of Education and Training anticipates some challenges in the coming year. Portage MLA Ian Wishart says school funding is one of the big issues the province is working on, noting they're…
Two local businesses pitched in to help the Portage Plains United Way reach their 2016 goal on Friday. Executive director Mandy Dubois says, "It was good to see Irwin Flooring and Tile, and Pro Image…