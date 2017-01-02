Semi Mishap in Portage

Rotary President Expects Active Year The president of the Portage Rotary Club expects the organization to be quite busy once again in the coming year. Cathie McFarlane says they’ll continue with their regular fundraisers throughout 2017…

Salvation Army Expects Busy 2017 The Salvation Army in Portage la Prairie will be busy once again in the coming year. Major Brenda Coles says they're hoping to do some renovations to the building to make the space more accessible,…

Dietitian Offers Advice To Help Resolutions Stick It's that time of year again... New Year's resolutions. Many try, and most fail. But a Southern Health Sante Sud dietitian wants to help everyone achieve their New Year's resolutions for 2017, and…

Mayor Looks For Challenges In 2017 Portage la Prairie will have a few challenges in the coming year, but there are also some bright spots on the horizon for our city. That’s according to Mayor Irvine Ferris, who says one massive…

Reeve Anticipates Big Things 2017 could be a phenomenal year for the RM of Portage la Prairie. That's from Reeve Kam Blight, who says he believes the new year will be an exciting one as they strive to find efficiencies and keep…

More Snow Forecasted For Southern Manitoba Southern Manitoba remains in a very active storm track as another Colorado low will be developing Sunday night and moving northeastward. Current indications have this storm system tracking a little…

School Funding An Issue For 2017 The Minister of Education and Training anticipates some challenges in the coming year. Portage MLA Ian Wishart says school funding is one of the big issues the province is working on, noting they're…

2 Local Businesses Lend New Hands To United Way Two local businesses pitched in to help the Portage Plains United Way reach their 2016 goal on Friday. Executive director Mandy Dubois says, "It was good to see Irwin Flooring and Tile, and Pro Image…

R.M. of Dufferin Dealt With Rain, Taxes and Infrastructure in 2016 The Reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin says 2016 was a successful one for the area. "During that rain in May or June...it was a bit challenging to keep the roads in the condition we would like to see…

Top Newsmakers of 2016 As we get ready to close the book on 2016, we're looking back on the top local newsmakers from the past year in the Portage la Prairie region. The tornado that touched down in the Portage la Prairie…

Board Chair Sees Exciting 2017 2017 sees Portage la Prairie's William Glesby Centre going into the second half of its current season. Board Chair Mickey Cuthbert's excited about the new year, with shows already in place. "So the…

Stronger Economy In Works For Long Plain Long Plain First Nation is looking to continue their efforts to strengthen its economic stability in 2017. Chief Dennis Meeches explains how it's been his goal ever since he became chief. "Long Plain…

Busy 2017 For Westlake Gladstone The coming year will be another busy one for the Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone. Mayor David Single says they're preparing for a clean-out of Gladstone’s lagoon, noting the price tag will likely…

Islanders Invite Public To Skate With Players Eric DelongThe Portage Islanders held a public skate event today at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie. Islander Eric Delong shares what it's like to open it up and skate with the public. "It's…