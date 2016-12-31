School Funding An Issue For 2017

The Minister of Education and Training anticipates some challenges in the coming year.

Portage MLA Ian Wishart says school funding is one of the big issues the province is working on, noting they're also placing a focus on the relationship between post-secondary education and the area of trades and training.

Wishart says it's important that students have better access to whatever type of future career they want, whether it's in the trades or the post-secondary.

He adds we have to remember that this is all about getting a good education and good results for everyone---not only the trip through the traditional K to 12 system, but also the people who come here from somewhere else for the post-secondaries in one form or another.