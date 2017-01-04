School Division Anticipates Busy 2017

The Portage la Prairie School Division knows they have a busy year ahead of them.

The first major change is the departure of Assistant Superintendent Mike Mauws. "We're very happy for Mr. Mauws, but sadly his first meeting of the new year will be his last," says School Board Chair Murray McLenehan. "For a man of small stature, you will be hard-pressed to find someone who does not look up to this gentleman. He's been instrumental to the students and the division, and we wish him the very best. When one door closes another door opens, and the board will now welcome Pam Garnham to the Assistant Superintendent position."

There will be a lot of projects happening in 2017 that people won't be able to miss. "Once the frost is out of the ground major projects are going to happen," says McLenehan. "With Public School Finance Board financing and support, and actually this year in a unique situation with the division putting money in as well. It's going to be an exciting year with major projects at PCI, Crescentview and North Memorial. We couldn't be more excited for what's going to be happening."

He says a big every year is working out the following year's budget.

"We recognize that the social demands, as well as the educational demands, are increasing. We need to continue to look at that through our budget and we strongly encourage those interested in the budget to come out in February. Every year we do an open, transparent, presentation and it clarifies a lot of questions that anyone may have."

Keep an eye out for work around the division this year.