Reeve Anticipates Big Things

2017 could be a phenomenal year for the RM of Portage la Prairie.

That's from Reeve Kam Blight, who says he believes the new year will be an exciting one as they strive to find efficiencies and keep taxation as low as possible while still improving the quality of life for all their residents. Blight notes they'll continue to try and make improvements with drainage and road work around the municipality, adding they'll have to see what Mother Nature brings their way this coming spring. He says hopefully they can take the next steps at Delta and get people back to camping and enjoying Delta Beach once again, noting those plans are very weather dependent and they'll also have to see how the budget process plays out.

Blight says council has a fairly good relationship with some of the individuals in the new provincial government, adding they sat back a little bit this past year to give the Pallister government an opportunity to get settled in and find their way. He notes in the coming year the RM will make a concerted effort at building relationships with more of the ministers, deputy ministers and corresponding staff. Blight adds he's excited to see where it all goes and they're really looking forward to the chance to sit down with folks in the different provincial departments and get to know them a little better.