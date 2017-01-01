×

PCU Centre Holiday Ice Rentals

Ice Rentals $50/hr from December 27 to January 6 (6am-4pm only). More Details here...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Red River College in Portage la Prairie will be a very busy place in 2017.  Campus Manager Guy Moffat says student applications have been steadily increasing and they're responding with a variety of courses and programs.  Moffat notes they're looking at introducing new courses such as "Power Tools for Women" and "Car Care and General Maintenance for Women"  as well as a course in African drumming.  He says in the fall they'll be running Business Administration Year Two and Early Childhood Education Year One, adding he hopes to also run an "Introduction to Trades" apprenticeship program and possibly a program on project management.  

Moffat notes they're currently doing a survey of all their students and the tenants in their building to find out what kind of gym equipment they'd like to see.  He says he's looking forward to having fitness equipment in the gymnasium as well and they're considering adding some programming to get more use out of the gym during the day.  Moffat adds they'll also be working on their catalogue and hopefully ramping it up to make a publication which people look forward to receiving.  

He says in the new year they'll introduce some changes which will make programming easier for anyone who wants to attend college part-time.  Moffat notes all of their courses will be blocked in time slots so that people can continue to work full time and take classes as well.  He adds one other thing he's very excited about for the new year is the possibility of adding new instructors who will be absolutely outstanding for their students and the entire community. 

×

PCU Centre Holiday Ice Rentals

Ice Rentals $50/hr from December 27 to January 6 (6am-4pm only). More Details here...

More Local News

Red River Deals With Increased Applications

Red River College in Portage la Prairie will be a very busy place in 2017. Campus Manager Guy Moffat says student applications have been steadily increasing and they're responding with a variety of…

Rotary President Expects Active Year

The president of the Portage Rotary Club expects the organization to be quite busy once again in the coming year. Cathie McFarlane says they’ll continue with their regular fundraisers throughout 2017…

Salvation Army Expects Busy 2017

The Salvation Army in Portage la Prairie will be busy once again in the coming year. Major Brenda Coles says they're hoping to do some renovations to the building to make the space more accessible,…

Dietitian Offers Advice To Help Resolutions Stick

It's that time of year again... New Year's resolutions. Many try, and most fail. But a Southern Health Sante Sud dietitian wants to help everyone achieve their New Year's resolutions for 2017, and…

Mayor Looks For Challenges In 2017

Portage la Prairie will have a few challenges in the coming year, but there are also some bright spots on the horizon for our city. That’s according to Mayor Irvine Ferris, who says one massive…

Reeve Anticipates Big Things

2017 could be a phenomenal year for the RM of Portage la Prairie. That's from Reeve Kam Blight, who says he believes the new year will be an exciting one as they strive to find efficiencies and keep…

More Snow Forecasted For Southern Manitoba

Southern Manitoba remains in a very active storm track as another Colorado low will be developing Sunday night and moving northeastward. Current indications have this storm system tracking a little…

School Funding An Issue For 2017

The Minister of Education and Training anticipates some challenges in the coming year. Portage MLA Ian Wishart says school funding is one of the big issues the province is working on, noting they're…

2 Local Businesses Lend New Hands To United Way

Two local businesses pitched in to help the Portage Plains United Way reach their 2016 goal on Friday. Executive director Mandy Dubois says, "It was good to see Irwin Flooring and Tile, and Pro Image…

R.M. of Dufferin Dealt With Rain, Taxes and Infrastructure in 2016

The Reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin says 2016 was a successful one for the area. "During that rain in May or June...it was a bit challenging to keep the roads in the condition we would like to see…

Top Newsmakers of 2016

As we get ready to close the book on 2016, we're looking back on the top local newsmakers from the past year in the Portage la Prairie region. The tornado that touched down in the Portage la Prairie…

Board Chair Sees Exciting 2017

2017 sees Portage la Prairie's William Glesby Centre going into the second half of its current season. Board Chair Mickey Cuthbert's excited about the new year, with shows already in place. "So the…

Stronger Economy In Works For Long Plain

Long Plain First Nation is looking to continue their efforts to strengthen its economic stability in 2017. Chief Dennis Meeches explains how it's been his goal ever since he became chief. "Long Plain…

Busy 2017 For Westlake Gladstone

The coming year will be another busy one for the Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone. Mayor David Single says they're preparing for a clean-out of Gladstone’s lagoon, noting the price tag will likely…

Islanders Invite Public To Skate With Players

Eric DelongThe Portage Islanders held a public skate event today at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie. Islander Eric Delong shares what it's like to open it up and skate with the public. "It's…

Slow December For Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services says they usually see a drop in donors over the holidays, and the weather didn't help this month either. "This whole month has played a little havoc with our blood donor…

Break-in At Red Apple

The Red Apple store in Portage la Prairie was broken into last night, an employee says. It appears entry was gained through the front door of the business, which was seen boarded up. The RCMP have…

Large Water Bills Expected for Portage Residents

The City of Portage la Prairie continues to address delayed water bills for residents. Waterworks Committee Chair Wayne Wall says Area 2 bill, for those who live between Saskatchewan Ave., and the…

United Way Stands At 89% Of 2016 Goal

With just today and tomorrow left for the 2016 Portage Plains United Way campaign to reach its goal of $247,500, a couple of donations today brought them a little closer. Executive director Mandy…

Another Busy Year For Interlake-Eastern RHA

Two major capital projects were underway for the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority during 2016. CEO Ron Van Denakker says they made lots of progress with the construction of the new Selkirk…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login