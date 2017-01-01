Red River Deals With Increased Applications

Red River College in Portage la Prairie will be a very busy place in 2017. Campus Manager Guy Moffat says student applications have been steadily increasing and they're responding with a variety of courses and programs. Moffat notes they're looking at introducing new courses such as "Power Tools for Women" and "Car Care and General Maintenance for Women" as well as a course in African drumming. He says in the fall they'll be running Business Administration Year Two and Early Childhood Education Year One, adding he hopes to also run an "Introduction to Trades" apprenticeship program and possibly a program on project management.

Moffat notes they're currently doing a survey of all their students and the tenants in their building to find out what kind of gym equipment they'd like to see. He says he's looking forward to having fitness equipment in the gymnasium as well and they're considering adding some programming to get more use out of the gym during the day. Moffat adds they'll also be working on their catalogue and hopefully ramping it up to make a publication which people look forward to receiving.

He says in the new year they'll introduce some changes which will make programming easier for anyone who wants to attend college part-time. Moffat notes all of their courses will be blocked in time slots so that people can continue to work full time and take classes as well. He adds one other thing he's very excited about for the new year is the possibility of adding new instructors who will be absolutely outstanding for their students and the entire community.