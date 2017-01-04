RCMP Weekly Report: Dec. 26 to Jan. 1

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities). The reporting dates are between Dec. 26, 2016 and Jan. 1, 2017. During this time period police responded to: 200 calls for service.

STRANDED MOTORISTS

RCMP across the Central Plains detachment area responded to multiple calls of stranded motorists on Boxing Day. Police wish to remind motorists to check the weather and road conditions before heading out, and plan ahead for the worst possible scenarios. A shovel, a blanket, snacks and water are great things to keep in the vehicle should you get stuck. Road and travel information can be found at www.manitoba511.ca and weather advisories can be found at www.weather.gc.ca

BREAK AND ENTERS

Portage la Prairie RCMP attended a home on Fisher Avenue Dec. 27 after a reported break and enter was called in by the home owner. Suspects entered the home through a back door and ransacked the home. Stolen from the residence were electronics and other household items. Forensic evidence left at the scene will be analysed in an attempt to identify those involved.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m., Dec. 30, Portage la Prairie RCMP were call by two passers-by who noticed a broken window and an alarm coming from the Red Apple store. In reviewing security footage of the store investigators observed a male suspect breaking the window and loading a shopping cart with stolen items.

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a break and enter for Taylor Janitorial at 12:40 a.m., Jan. 1, called in by an employee who found the shop door pried open and a commercial vehicle stolen. The vehicle, a green 1997 Pontiac Transport was located on Hazel Bay just after 2:00 a.m. Investigators believe that at least three people were involved in the theft and damage to the business.

COLLISION ON FISHER AVENUE

Police responded to a two vehicle collision on Fisher Avenue and 8th Street NW on Dec. 28. Paramedics were called to the scene and would transport several occupants to Portage General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A female driver (30 years old) was charged with proceeding before it was safe to do so.

DRUNK DRIVER NABBED

Portage la Prairie Traffic Services observed a motorist travelling at 152 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 1 on Dec. 30. The 27-year-old male driver was taken in to custody after he displayed signs of intoxication, and the officer observed open alcohol throughout the vehicle. The driver’s subsequent breath samples were over double the legal limit. The driver was also charged for careless driving considering the speed, road conditions at the time, and the driver’s level of intoxicated. The fine for the excessive speed was $731.50.

ALLEGED ASSAULT

On New Year's Eve, Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to an intoxicated male, standing outside a residence on 5th Street NE, in low temperatures in sock feet. When officers arrived they determined that the male had been assaulted by several others. Investigators took three male suspects in to their custody, while the victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. All three suspects were released from police custody a short time later, with no charges pending at this time. Police wish to remind everyone to call in any suspicious activity, especially if someone appears to not be dressed for the weather. A prompt response by emergency services could save life or limb of someone who is unable to care for themselves.

SPEEDY DRIVING

On Dec. 29, a motorist was observed travelling at 139 km/h in a 100 km/h zone of Hwy 2 near Rathwell. The male driver, 44, was issued a fine in the amount of $561.25.

If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com

CALLS FOR SERVICE SUMMARY

Dec. 26: 25 calls for service

Dec. 27: 25 calls for service

Dec. 28: 23 calls for service

Dec. 29: 36 calls for service

Dec. 30: 29 calls for service

Dec. 31: 40 calls for service

Jan. 1: 22 calls for service

46 Traffic violations

31 Traffic Offences (Highway Traffic Act)

10 Vehicle Collisions

5 Impaired Drivers

26 Provincial statutes (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.)

14 Crimes against person

7 Assaults

4 Assault with Weapon or Causing Bodily Harm

2 Aggravated Assault

1 Uttering Threats

17 Crimes against property

6 Thefts

1 Theft of Motor Vehicles

3 Break and Enters

7 Mischiefs to Property

42 Other Criminal Investigations

55 Other Police Activities (False Alarms, Suspicious Person/Vehicle, Assistance Given, etc.)