RCMP Seek Stolen Truck in Portage

Portage la Prairie RCMP ask for public assistance in locating a pick-up truck reported stolen last night.

Police say in a release, the truck was taken from a residence on Strathcona Road. The call came in at 9:47 p.m. It is described as a white, 1996 Dodge Ram. The vehicle has a Manitoba license plate of BYN 222.

RCMP ask anyone who spots the truck, or one matching its description, to call their local police detachment. For your safety, do no approach the driver or any occupant of the vehicle. If you have any information regarding those involved in the theft, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or you can provide an anonymous tip through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.