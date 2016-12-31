R.M. of Dufferin Dealt With Rain, Taxes and Infrastructure in 2016

The Reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin says 2016 was a successful one for the area.

"During that rain in May or June...it was a bit challenging to keep the roads in the condition we would like to see them but we got through that," said George Gray.

He added farmers in the R.M. had a very good crop this past year. "We're certainly happy for them."

Gray went on to say that the highway curves project north of Carman was finally resolved this past year after four years of sitting on the agenda.

"The contract has been okayed by the provincial government and the contracts have been awarded," he announced, adding work will begin on that section of Highway 13.

"We were very concerned about the safety issue. The way the curves were constructed, it's old-time construction for slower traffic with smaller loads and now we've got big loads and high-speed traffic."

And finally, farmland taxes remained a serious issue for most municipalities in Manitoba.

Gray says the R.M. of Dufferin supported a lobby resolution on this subject at the latest A.M.M. convention.

"Ultimately it's up to the government how to change it. Whether we portion it at our level, you know that's entirely up to how the R.M. will want to handle it but it's an issue that isn't going to go away...very few are being hit very hard with a good portion of the taxes."

He notes Council will be meeting with Prairie Rose School Division administrators in the new year to further some of these discussions.