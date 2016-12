Portage la Prairie firefighters and RCMP were called out to a fire at about 3 this morning on 6th Street Northwest.

Officials believe thieves were trying to start a quad vehicle in the yard, and when they couldn't, they set it on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly.

The quad was close to a step when the fire was started, resulting in about $200 damage.

The quad was destroyed, with damage estimated at $500.

The RCMP are investigating, and no one was injured.