PRRA Releases PCU Centre Roof Report Details

The legal process the City of Portage la Prairie, RM of Portage la Prairie and Portage Regional Recreation Authority (PRRA) launched against contractors and engineers involved in the PCU Centre construction appears to be moving forward.

In a release today, PRRA says it, the City and RM filed a statement of claim against the defendants -- Tower Engineering Group Limited Partnership, Tower Engineering Group Inc., Stuart Olson Construction Ltd, Stantec Architecture Ltd., Stantec Consulting Ltd., Ambassador Mechanical Corp and Crane Steel Structures -- Dec. 23.

The claim seeks special damages, damages to compensate the cost of remedial work, general damages, related costs and other relief as the case may require.

The Shindleman Aquatic Centre has been closed since Oct. 31 due to structural safety concerns with the pool's roof under a heavy snow load.

PRRA also released the findings of reports commissioned by two engineering firms, KGS Group and TestLabs International, to assess the condition and safety of the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie. The PRRA says the studies were ordered after PCU Centre staff noticed issues such as "insufficient insulation, excessive condensation and rusting of the building structure."

According to the KGS report, the roof beams showed signs of corrosion and cracking. The roof system at the pool is missing some columns and beam flange braces. It also identified many issues tied to humidity and air control in the pool, stating "the supply and return air duct arrangement does not follow a typical pool air distribution design."

Along with urging the closure of the pool during winter 2016, the KGS report urged further investigation -- including destructive investigation -- to determine the cause of condensation problems on the building. It also suggested missing structural components be installed immediately.

The TestLabs report further analyzed the stainless steel roof beams, also finding stress corrosion cracking. The report explains the cracks are causing "severe deterioration" of the roof beams. It concluded the "thousands of stress corrosion cracks" in the beams will continually grow in size with continued pool use -- making it unsafe. The TestLab report further says the structural designers and those who supply the steel beams used for the pool's roof should have been aware of the corrosive environment existing at the ceiling height of indoor swimming pools.

The recommendations of both the KGS and TestLabs reports led to the closure of the aquatic centre, the PRRA says.

A third report prepared by KGS inspected the conditions of the remainder of the PCU Centre. It identified several breaches in the building causing drafts, cold spaces, frozen sprinkler pipes, water infiltration condensation and insect entrances.

There were also structural concerns identified in the arenas in the report: "... the pre-engineered metal building systems of the two arenas are missing cross-bracing and rigid frame flange braces which are required for the overall structural integrity of the bulidings." KGS recommended consulting with pre-engineered manufacturers to confirm missing components, and replace immediately if required.

A mechanical systems review was also commissioned, and found a lack of fire sealing of the mechanical room, lack of controls in the design of the ice plant heat recovery system, missing insulation on the heating system serving one of the arenas and inadequate heating in the multi-purpose room and entrance stairs.

KGS is also preparing another report that explores the costs to repair structural issues and other concerns identified.

More to come on this story.