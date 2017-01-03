Premier, MP & MLA Visit Portage The 17th

×

PCU Centre Holiday Ice Rentals

Ice Rentals $50/hr from December 27 to January 6 (6am-4pm only).

Details
This month will kick off the new year with a visit to the Portage la Prairie Chamber of Commerce by some high profile politicians. That's from president Dave Omichinski who outlines the line-up of who'll be in town in a couple of weeks for you to meet

"The premier will be visiting us on January 17th.  We're looking at probably doing a 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. wine and cheese meet-and-greet. We have the premier coming out  along with our MLA Ian Wishart, and at least  two other provincial cabinet members, along with our MP."

He notes the advocacy they engaged in during 2016 was substantially connected with the province, and seeing as Pallister is a local, the idea of bringing him into his own backyard can only be good. Omichinski adds the Premier's familiarity with issues including the MDC or the Assiniboine flood issue we're dealing with is certainly a plus.

