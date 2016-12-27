Portage Gets 22cm Of Snow

×

Details
Category: Local News

 

It wasn't so much southeastern Manitoba that got the most snow the last couple of days as expected, but rather the southwestern part of the province. Environment Canada Meteorologist Mike McDonald explains what went down.

"Pretty much all of Southern Manitoba got hit with a lot of snow. Generally, 20 to 30cm for just about everybody. Portage itself picked up 22cm. Winnipeg picked up anywhere from 20 to 30. Some of the higher amounts were actually over southwestern parts of the province. Boissevain had 36, and Melitta 35. Steinbach had 31."

He says the snow wasn't the only issue, but the wind significantly blew a lot of the white stuff around throughout the Christmas night and into Boxing Day morning. McDonald says that's why the highways closed. He adds that system's now gone, and Portage once again enjoyed some sunshine today.

Two weak systems are coming through in the next couple of says, says McDonald, with the first tonight giving 1 to 2cm. The second's due to hit us Friday bringing with it about 5cm. McDonald adds it's going to be mild with above-normal temperatures for the next few of days. The two systems we're expecting are actually dragging up some milder weather from the south.

