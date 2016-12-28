12th Annual Portage Pond Hockey Tournament

The Portage Pond Hockey schedule's complete and ready for the 12 th annual Western Canadian Pond Hockey Championship in Portage la Prairie. Chair Travis Foster gives us the dates.

"Our weekend's going to be Friday, February 17 th to Sunday, February 19 th . It is the February long weekend. We're having it at the same locations we've had it at the last few years. PRRA is making our rinks right outside in front of the PCU Centre."

Foster explains if you want to register a team it's easiest to check into their website and click registration form. It's $300 a team, and that includes food for the weekend, five social tickets for Saturday Night's Cabin Fever reliever, held in cooperation with the Potato Fest committee.

Website: www.portagepondhockey.com

Foster adds, "It worked out very well last year and we're hoping to just keep building on the annual event."

Rinks from last winter outside PCU Centre