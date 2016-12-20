PCRC To Hold Revitalize Portage! Grant Info Sessions

The Portage Community Revitalization Corporation (PCRC) is holding information sessions about grant opportunities it offers.

PCRC community facilitator Victoria Olson says two sessions will take place on Jan. 9, 2016 in the multi-purpose room at the PCU Centre, discussing details about the granting process through PCRC's Revitalize Portage! small grants program — which offers funding of up to $5,000.

"We're really just trying to get the grant information out there: what it is, what types of projects qualify, how much funding is available and who can access it," Olson explains.

Many local groups are eligible for Revitalize Portage! grants, Olson says. That includes: clubs, associations, non-profits, church groups, schools, school groups, parent advisory groups and committees. Grants can be issued to a wide range of community initiatives.

"It could be anything," says Olson. "We do have six criteria areas that we would grade them on. Those are community building, affordable recreation and leisure, beautification and community pride, building economic security, safer neighbourhoods and capacity building in the city."

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP with PCRC by Jan. 6, 2017.