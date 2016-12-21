Parents Fill LVS Gym For Glimpse Of Christmas Performance

Parents of La Verendrye School students filled the gym for yesterday's Christmas Concert in Portage la Prairie.

Grade 6 guitarist Maiyah Lukey-Waldner got a chance to perform in front a very large crowd and loved it. "My favourite part is that I get to play the guitar and everyone is watching me," says Lukey-Waldner. "It kind of excites me."

Lukey-Waldner says she took up the guitar to follow in her father's footsteps and has a couple of pointers for any nervous performers.

"Sometimes when I'm scared going on stage I just pretend that there's no one there, I'm just in a room by myself, or I pretend they're all in their underwear." Lukey-Waldner

Principal Tracy Vanstone was thrilled with the attendance and says the kids did an amazing job at an important performance for their family.

"The kids performed very well on stage," says Vanstone. "We had a full house here, and it's important for families to get together and celebrate their child's learning and celebrate the holidays."

Vanstone adds a big shout out has to go to Sheryl Holmes, Alison Duchnyz, and Rhonda Hannah, for their hard work getting all the students ready for the show.