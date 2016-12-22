Operation Red Nose Requesting Assistance For Final Two Weeks

Operation Red Nose needs your help to finish off their Christmas season.

Coordinator Leo Lapointe says if they don't have enough volunteers for this weekend or New Year's weekend, they might not be able to head out of Portage la Prairie. "We want to get the volunteers so we can get a few more teams and have the service out there and provide it so we can go out of town. If we don't get enough volunteers, unfortunately, we won't be able to go out of town, we just stay in town limits."

Lapointe says it's a free service, but they do accept donations that go to Portage Minor Hockey to help with their costs. "Of course it also keeps drinking and driving off the road of Portage la Prairie and area. You should definitely have our number in your phone, 204-239-5570."

He says if you're interested in volunteering to fill out the paperwork at the RCMP detachment in town and he'll be in touch with you after.