Operation Red Nose Needs You For New Years Eve

In efforts to help keep Portage la Prairie safe from drinking and driving, and the chance to save one more life this winter, Operation Red Nose is holding its final weekend of service this New Years Eve.

Organizer Leo Lapointe says, "Today I'm needing the help of the citizens of Portage la Prairie and area to come out on New Years Eve and give us a hand in Operation Red Nose. Right now we have about six to seven teams, but we're usually good on New Years Eve with about ten to thirteen teams."

Lapointe adds, "I'm looking for some more volunteers with people who aren't doing anything New Years Eve, but possibly just thinking they'll sit at home. Why not come out, do Red Nose and we'll give you free coffee all night, and we'll keep the streets of Portage la Prairie and area safe from drinking and driving?"

He explains you can register by going to the local RCMP detachment and filling out the Operation Red Nose free criminal check. An application also accompanies the check.

Lapointe adds, "Once you fill it out there, I'll get it and give you a call. I'll tell you where we meet, and everything else. And then I'm just going to work you really hard on New Years Eve. It's the last weekend for Red Nose of the year. So, I'm looking for, as they say, a good bang out of 2016, and start 2017 in a good way."