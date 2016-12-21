North End Rinks To Open Soon

Work began today to install the outdoor ice rink at Prosvita Park in Portage la Prairie. And North East Park won't be far behind. Nathan Weselake drills in the wood frame for the Prosvita Park rink on Dec. 21, 2016. He was one of the volunteers on-hand to start the work in building the public outdoor ice surface for the winter. (photo by Matt Hermiz)

A group of volunteers laid the ground work for the Prosvita rink, putting in the boards. City councillor Ryan Espey was among the group, and says the hope is both the Prosvita Park and North East Park rinks will be up and running in the next couple of weeks.

"This is something we've done since 2010 ... it was good to see the amount of people that came out to help," Espey says. "We're going to need some help with the water issues and all the stuff that's been publicized recently, but hopefully we can make it work."

Both rinks were part of a recent funding request put forward to council by Portage Community Revitalization Corporation (PCRC), along with the proposed construction of additional outdoor rinks at Red River College and Fort la Reine School. The two north end public ice surfaces have been run almost exclusively by volunteers until this year, receiving only a $500 grant for each annually.

Council upped that commitment by $7,500 at its last meeting, $8,500 total, the same amount Koko Platz Community Club receives. But Coun. Espey was critical of the decision, saying more needs to be done to ensure the sustainability of the rinks at Prosvita Park and North East Park. He wanted to see a part-time position added in a city department, with a focus placed on winter recreation, while using equipment the city owns already to address the water transportation issue.

"Portage has always been a great community for getting people out to help, volunteerism is very high in Portage." Espey explains. "Our issue is getting water here. It's not a people issue, it's an equipment issue. But some people have stepped up and borrowed equipment ... and it looks like we'll be able to make this happen."

He remains hopeful more will be done by the city moving forward, calling both north end rinks vital to the community.

"It warms my heart every time I drive by here and there's a dozen kids skating around," he says. "These things get used until 11 o'clock at night sometimes. It's awesome, and the people around the neighbourhood love it."

"It's absolutely huge for both areas to have a space like this to use."