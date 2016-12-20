New Real Estate Board President

The Portage Real Estate Board has a new president.

Warren Neufeld takes over from Rhonda Lodwick Jan. 1.

Neufeld calls it a great honour to serve any organization where you play a role. He says there has been some reorganization over the last couple of years.

"Getting up to compliance in a variety of different ways. In a regulated industry like we are, things are always changing, and so for a small board like us, what other boards may feel is a small project, is a big one for us. Crystal (Hart), our Executive Officer, has done an amazing job at walking us through updating some of the language in our constitution, and things like that. But it's things we have to have to stay in business. And so now we actually have the ability to look forward in new initiatives." Warren Neufeld

Neufeld's hope for the Real Estate Board is that it's known as a transparent organization, where information flows freely.

"That people are up to speed on all of the different things that we need to keep them up to speed on. That we have a spirit of cooperation, working together, for the betterment of, ultimately, the public that we serve. And I would really like it if our Board was known as a place where people could get great information and be well-served in those times when they need good advice."