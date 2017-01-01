More Snow Forecasted For Southern Manitoba

2017 sees Portage la Prairie's William Glesby Centre going into the second half of its current season. Board Chair Mickey Cuthbert's excited about the new year, with shows already in place. "So the…
Long Plain First Nation is looking to continue their efforts to strengthen its economic stability in 2017. Chief Dennis Meeches explains how it's been his goal ever since he became chief. "Long Plain…
The coming year will be another busy one for the Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone. Mayor David Single says they're preparing for a clean-out of Gladstone’s lagoon, noting the price tag will likely…
Eric DelongThe Portage Islanders held a public skate event today at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie. Islander Eric Delong shares what it's like to open it up and skate with the public. "It's…
Canadian Blood Services says they usually see a drop in donors over the holidays, and the weather didn't help this month either. "This whole month has played a little havoc with our blood donor…
The Red Apple store in Portage la Prairie was broken into last night, an employee says. It appears entry was gained through the front door of the business, which was seen boarded up. The RCMP have…
The City of Portage la Prairie continues to address delayed water bills for residents. Waterworks Committee Chair Wayne Wall says Area 2 bill, for those who live between Saskatchewan Ave., and the…
With just today and tomorrow left for the 2016 Portage Plains United Way campaign to reach its goal of $247,500, a couple of donations today brought them a little closer. Executive director Mandy…
Two major capital projects were underway for the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority during 2016. CEO Ron Van Denakker says they made lots of progress with the construction of the new Selkirk…
Brace yourself for another significant snowfall. A snowfall warning's in effect, and Environment Canada says we can expect about 10 cm today in southern Manitoba. It's the Alberta Clipper we told you…
Southern Health-Santé Sud saw a lot of accomplishments made in 2016. CEO Kathy McPhail says their strategic plan was one of them. "Some of the things that we were really proud to achieve was the…
The Member of Parliament for Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman says 2016 was a year of broken promises by the Trudeau government. James Bezan notes under Justin Trudeau we've seen very low growth with the…
It seems Mother Nature has plans to keep snow shovels busy in the Portage la Prairie region. Just days after getting hit with a blizzard, another storm system will make its way into southern Manitoba…
Activity for the Portage Fire Department in 2016 didn't raise any alarms, Fire Chief Phil Carpenter says. The number total number of calls was similar to 2015, but there was an increase in one area.…
It's been a hectic year for the Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton. That's from Reeve Harold Foster who outlines some of the issues that filled their plates. "First of all we dealt with amalgamation…