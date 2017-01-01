More Snow Forecasted For Southern Manitoba

Southern Manitoba remains in a very active storm track as another Colorado low will be developing Sunday night and moving northeastward.

Current indications have this storm system tracking a little further south then the one last week, so the heaviest snow should remain south of the international border. Currently it appears the areas along the Trans Canada Highway corridor will get 5 to 10 cm with snowfall amounts increasing as you move south. Areas near the international border over southeastern areas of manitoba should expect 10 to 20 cm of snow by noon on Tuesday.

In addition to the snow, strong northerly winds gusting to 50 and 60 km/h will develop Monday evening especially over the southern Red River Valley.