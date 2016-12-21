Local MP, Candice Bergen, Hosts Year-End Tea For Constituents

Member of Parliament for Portage-Lisgar, the Honorable Candice Bergen, invited people into her constituency office in Morden Tuesday afternoon to share snacks and drinks and to connect.

Bergen holds come-and-go events like this twice a year, one in the Portage area and one in Morden.

"The constituents know that I do this every year. It's a regular occurrence," said Bergen.

Christmas is a time for sharing about family, friends, and the community, according to Bergen.

"Put politics aside," she said. "[Focus] on the things that unite us, as opposed to the things that divide us -- that's what's important about this time of year."

Speaking about the past year, Bergen said she's happy with how the Conservative Party held the government to account, but admits there will be challenges ahead.

Bergen was made the house leader in Ottawa for the Conservative Party in September.