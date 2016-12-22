Library Holds Fireside Christmas Story Time

×

Details
Come in your pyjamas and get ready for a fun time of story reading at the Portage Regional Library Friday evening. Program coordinator Lori Mackedenski says the event's for kids aged three to nine.

"Just before Christmas Eve on the 23rd of December we're having a Fireside Christmas Pyjama Story Time. It's going to be nice and quiet; wear your pyjamas; bring your favourite grown-up with you -- the one that has the most comfortable lap to curl up with and then listen to stories."

She adds you can bring your favourite stuffed toy and warm blanket. The Fireside Story Time will take place by the fireplace in the Library and begins at 7:15 p.m. and runs until 7:45.

