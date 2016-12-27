Gladstone Chamber Sees Change Of Members in 2016

2016's almost over, and this time of year sees many taking stock of what's happened. Gladstone Chamber of Commerce President Nick Beavington says the Chamber's been working diligently, as usual.

"We've lost a couple of members, we've gained some new members for the Chamber. There's been a little turnover, which is not unusual. We are made up of businesses, of corporate businesses, and individuals like myself that are interested in the community. So the community works so well together at it, that it's nice to see."

Beavington feels the Chamber's doing fine, but stresses small business is big business in a community like Gladstone.

"Local support is required -- we have to have it. We're fortunate with our Chamber members that they know what we are, they know what we do. We don't hold a meeting unless it's necessary -- there's no point in doing something on a monthly basis if there's really no topic to work on, because we have our set functions that we do through the year."