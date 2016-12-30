Another Busy Year For Interlake-Eastern RHA

Two major capital projects were underway for the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority during 2016. CEO Ron Van Denakker says they made lots of progress with the construction of the new Selkirk Regional Health Centre, noting it's still on time and on budget and will open its doors in June. Van Denakker says he's particularly proud of the Primary Health Care Centre in Pine Falls with its Traditional Healing Centre, which is the first of its kind in the province. He notes a First Nations Health Authority will provide services through elders and through traditional healing techniques in combination with western medicine, adding the IERHA is very excited to be working with their First Nations partners to make this a reality.

Van Denakker says during the past year they've also been involved in lots of innovation reviews and clinical service planning, with an eye to looking for improved efficiencies to do more with the dollars they have. He notes 2016 was a great year for connecting with municipalities and towns and they had good feedback from their local health involvement groups. Van Dennaker adds it was certainly a year that saw many changes but also lots of wonderful opportunities.