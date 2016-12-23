Mixed 2016 For Norfolk-Treherne

The Municipality of Norfolk-Treherne experienced some successes and some challenges during the past year.

Reeve Craig Spencer says one major project they've undertaken is to modernize their public works department with a two step process. Spencer notes the first step is nearly complete, adding they have a new shop being built just to the west of Treherne. He says funding for the structure will come from reserves and gas tax money, so there'll be no additional cost to the ratepayers. Spencer adds the seventy by one hundred and forty-nine feet building has six bays and will hold all of their machinery.

He says the second part of the process is the hiring of a Manager of Operations for the first time in the municipality's history. Spencer notes they hope to have an individual in place early in the new year, adding they'll be restructuring how council interacts with the Department of Public Works with the goal of increasing service to the ratepayers.