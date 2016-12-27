2016 Big Year For Southport

Reconstruction was a highlight in 2016 for Southport Aerospace. CEO Peggy May says it was a big year for them.

"And probably the most newsworthy item is the reconstruction of the Central Plains RecPlex, and the opening this past November. There were lots of changes that happened around that. Of course, there's always delays in construction. It's just the way it is. But the RecPlex opened on November 15 th ."

She notes their most recent addition was a partnership with Visions of Independence and Sawmill Coffee and Tea Company, in relation to the RecPlex. That site's now opened at the RecPlex, and they're serving coffee, tea and healthy drinks and snacks.