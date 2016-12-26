Progressive Year For Westlake-Gladstone

The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone saw some good progress during the past year. Mayor David Single says they were pleased with the opening of the new Parrish and Heimbecker elevator, which employs more than a dozen people. Single notes it’s quite a boost to the area's economy and local farmers are happy to have a closer place to haul their grain.

Single says the work of amalgamation which began two years ago is nearly done, noting things have gone quite smoothly and council is working together well. He adds the office staff still has a fair bit of work ahead of them, however, so the entire process won’t be totally complete for at least another year . Single says the municipality was able to do forty-two rural water line hook ups during 2016, thanks to some lower than expected tenders which allowed them to put to very good use the grant money they’d been given.