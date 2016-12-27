Busy Year For Portage Family Abuse Prevention Centre

The Portage Family Abuse Prevention Centre takes a look back at a busy and steady year in 2016. Executive Director Joyce Schrader notes some of their highlights.

"It's been a busy, steady year. We've got lots of things going on. We have our support groups, residential programs; a wonderful facilitator always at the schools providing healthy relationship workshops to students. That's the kind of year it's been. It's hard to believe we're at the end of the year."

Schrader adds, "I just like to thank the real men. We had a Real Men promotion. There are lots of great families out there. We're finished with the Harmony Project. Our Harmony Project kept us very busy for three years. And now we're back to being a shelter for now."