Year Gives Pluses and Minuses For Portage School Board

The Portage la Prairie School Division had some ups-and-downs this 2016.

"Was it a good year? Absolutely it was," says School Board Chair Murray McLenehan. "The most interesting one for me was the month of June. Sadly, and with mixed emotions, we saw 21 teachers retire. With that 300 years of experience left, and you can imagine how much dedication and support for the students was lost then, but we're glad for them. Then the next week graduation. First Oakville, then the Hutterian -- where three students graduated, and finally PCI."

McLenehan says Superintendent Hazen Barrett left after his seventh year with the division, and Todd Cuddington was brought in to fill the role.

"Seven years ago we went through the transition of hiring Mr. Barrett, and sadly we were to see him retire this year," says McLenahan. "He's done a great deal of work for our division and the students. That was always his key goal. We were fortunate to go international with Mr. Todd Cuddington, as he and his family were ready to come home to Canada. It should be exciting because he brings a whole new perspective to our division."

He adds they have an amazing team and that makes the difference. "Our division is fluent. It's forever changing whether in numeracy or literacy. Our teachers go out and search for ways to improve that skill and implement it."

He adds the key is to always be improving.