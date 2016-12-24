PRRA Has Interesting Year

The general manager of the Portage Regional Recreation Authority describes 2016 as an interesting year.

David Sattler says the PRRA had some ups and downs over the past twelve months, noting there were a number of successes at Rotary Republic Park. He says along with a variety of local partners they completed a capital project at the park, including a new picnic shelter and concession area.

Sattler notes the PCU Centre hosted a wide number of great sporting and corporate events during 2016. He says unfortunately the problem with the pool’s roof did arise late in the year, adding they're currently working to resolve that issue as quickly as possible.