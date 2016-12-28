Busy Year For Salvation Army

×

PCU Centre Holiday Ice Rentals

Ice Rentals $50/hr from December 27 to January 6 (6am-4pm only). More Details here...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

2016 was another busy year for the Salvation Army in Portage la Prairie.  Major Brenda Coles says some people find it difficult to understand folks who utilize the food bank, noting it's not easy to ask for help.  Coles says their food bank normally sees about one hundred and eighty people come in each month and adds the generous folks in our city keep the shelves stocked so the Salvation Army is able to support these individuals who need help with food.  She notes some folks just need help for a little while, but there are others with more chronic problems who come to the food bank for longer periods of time.  

Coles adds this past year they've also tried to ensure the food they're distributing is healthy and fresh.  She says local farmers have been very supportive with this initiative, noting poverty often goes hand in hand with health problems so they're doing what they can to make things better.  Coles says the Salvation Army is seeing a lot more people suffering with mental health issues as well and they're trying to address those and build community by reducing the stigma associated with use of the food bank.  She adds it's important to not make the people they help feel like second class citizens or somehow less than anyone else in our community.

Coles says the Salvation Army also operates the "Neighbours Helping Neighbours" program which comes from Manitoba Hydro.  She notes it's for working people who are lower income and are really struggling to pay their bills.  Coles adds thirty different families participated in the program during the past year.  

She notes one highlight of 2016 was having groups of volunteers come in and do some painting and repair work in their building.  Coles says this is part of their plan to try and make it a space which has less stigma attached, adding the volunteers did a great job and everyone who came in after the redecoration was very pleased to see what a big difference it made. 

×

PCU Centre Holiday Ice Rentals

Ice Rentals $50/hr from December 27 to January 6 (6am-4pm only). More Details here...

More Local News

Busy Year For Salvation Army

2016 was another busy year for the Salvation Army in Portage la Prairie. Major Brenda Coles says some people find it difficult to understand folks who utilize the food bank, noting it's not easy to…

Many 2016 Highlights For Red River College

2016 has been a year full of highlights for the Red River College Portage Campus, according to Regional Campus Manager Guy Moffat. Moffat has been in the position for nearly a full year now and says…

RM of Cartier Reeve Calls 2016 a Productive Year

2016 was a good year for the RM of Cartier. That's according to Reeve Dale Fossay, who says they were able to finish a major infrastructure project which had been on their wish list for several…

Glesby Centre Board Chair Assesses 2016

The end of 2016 is near, with people and organizations assessing the last twelve months. That's true for the board chair of Portage la Prairie's William Glesby Centre. Mickey Cuthbert feels 2016 was…

Chief Calls 2016 "Average"

2016's basically been an average year for Dakota Plains First Nations. Chief Orville Smoke notes some exceptions. "Except for some wind damage and so on, and some successful negotiations for housing,…

Portage Gets 22cm Of Snow

It wasn't so much southeastern Manitoba that got the most snow the last couple of days as expected, but rather the southwestern part of the province. Environment Canada Meteorologist Mike McDonald…

Good Year For Portage RCMP

The top cop in Portage la Prairie says the local RCMP detachment had a good year. Inspector Rick Head notes one of their goals for 2016 included keeping the roads safe, so they saw a lot of…

Blizzard Gone But Not Forgotten

Southern Manitoba's second blizzard in less than a month is over, and things are returning to normal. MIT and City crews worked through the day, and into the night, yesterday to get streets and roads…

Community Foundation's 2016 of Giving

The Community Foundation of Portage and District's 2016 was a positive year. "This year we're very proud to say that we went over 8-million dollars in our Smart and Caring Community Fund. Which is…

Busy Year For Portage Family Abuse Prevention Centre

The Portage Family Abuse Prevention Centre takes a look back at a busy and steady year in 2016. Executive Director Joyce Schrader notes some of their highlights. "It's been a busy, steady year. We've…

Gladstone Chamber Sees Change Of Members in 2016

2016's almost over, and this time of year sees many taking stock of what's happened. Gladstone Chamber of Commerce President Nick Beavington says the Chamber's been working diligently, as usual.…

2016 Big Year For Southport

Reconstruction was a highlight in 2016 for Southport Aerospace. CEO Peggy May says it was a big year for them. "And probably the most newsworthy item is the reconstruction of the Central Plains…

Progressive Year For Westlake-Gladstone

The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone saw some good progress during the past year. Mayor David Single says they were pleased with the opening of the new Parrish and Heimbecker elevator, which…

Blizzard Clean-up Begins/Highways Opening Up

***UPDATE**** Highways across Manitoba are opening up as the storm works its way into Northern Ontario. Check the cancellations page to plan your route. The Colorado low that hammered southern…

Year Gives Pluses and Minuses For Portage School Board

The Portage la Prairie School Division had some ups-and-downs this 2016. "Was it a good year? Absolutely it was," says School Board Chair Murray McLenehan. "The most interesting one for me was the…

Blizzard Slowly Winding Down In Portage la Prairie

The Christmas blizzard is working its way out of Manitoba as the Colorado low heads into Ontario. "Radar shows that it's letting up in most areas," says Environment Canada Meteorologist Bryan…

Overall Good Year In Glenella-Lansdowne

The RM of Glenella-Lansdowne looks back at 2016 as a productive year. Reeve Richard Funk outlines some projects they completed. "We've had a very good year in total. We brought the municipality…

Dakota Tipi Recounts Year of Hope

Dakota Tipi First Nation experienced some hopes in 2016 that are taking too long to see fulfilled. That's from past chief David Pashe. "When Trudeau was in there for a year now, he made a big thing…

Blizzard Hits Hard Overnight (Updated)

****UPDATE******* Graders have begun to clear some of the snow on Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage la Prairie, as well as most of the parking lots around town. If you really want to get some boxing day…

Long-Running Bird Count Returns

The 42nd Delta Marsh Christmas Bird Count returns tomorrow, north of Portage la Prairie. Retired wildlife biologist Bob Jones has been part of it since the beginning, and says he and the other…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

CMHA Sees 2016 As Reflection Year

Blizzard Intensifies

Year of Advocacy For Portage Chamber

Blizzard Strikes Southern Manitoba

Blizzard Almost Here

MP Sees 2016 As Positive

Wishart Calls 2016 Huge Year of Change

A White (Out) Christmas

Water Issues Big In 2016

Challenges For Portage In 2016

MP Calls 2016 Tumultuous

Stonewall Mayor Pleased With 2016

How To Eat Without Worry Over Holidays

Great Addition For Fire Department

Long Plain Prospers, Despite Tornado

PRRA Has Interesting Year

Mixed 2016 For Norfolk-Treherne

Exciting Year For PDAC

Projects Completed In Arborg in 2016

Colorado Low Still Predicted to Hit On 25th

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Additional Christmas Garbage Collection

28 December 2016 7:00 am - 04 January 2017 4:30 pm

TBA





Welcome Winter Story Time

28 December 2016 10:30 am - 11:15 am

Portage la Prairie Regional Library, Portage la Prairie





Travels

28 December 2016 11:00 am - 21 January 2017 5:00 pm

Portage & District Arts Centre, Art Gallery, Portage la Prairie





Read Between the Frames - "Florence Foster Jenkins"

28 December 2016 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Portage la Prairie Regional Library, Portage la Prairie





Login