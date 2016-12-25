Water Issues Big In 2016

2016 highlights for the RM of Portage la Prairie include a focus on various forms of water concerns. Reeve Kam Blight says a long-time project spanning years reached a major milestone.

"I think probably the biggest one for us is that we've completed to rural water hookups and connections across our municipality. And that's been something started by previous councils and administrations, and has been worked on for quite a few years. We've finally completed the first round, and we've basically covered our whole municipality where there was need and desire to have these hookups."

Water was also a concern for the RM at Delta Beach, Blight adds. He explains they're at mother nature's mercy and made some strategic cuts in geotubes placed along the shore to allow water to pass through, and maintain fresh water on the south-side of the tubes. Blight says they're thankful the tubes are in place with current high levels in Lake Manitoba.