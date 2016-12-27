Good Year For Portage RCMP

Reconstruction was a highlight in 2016 for Southport Aerospace. CEO Peggy May says it was a big year for them. "And probably the most newsworthy item is the reconstruction of the Central Plains…
The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone saw some good progress during the past year. Mayor David Single says they were pleased with the opening of the new Parrish and Heimbecker elevator, which…
***UPDATE**** Highways across Manitoba are opening up as the storm works its way into Northern Ontario. Check the cancellations page to plan your route. The Colorado low that hammered southern…
The Portage la Prairie School Division had some ups-and-downs this 2016. "Was it a good year? Absolutely it was," says School Board Chair Murray McLenehan. "The most interesting one for me was the…
The Christmas blizzard is working its way out of Manitoba as the Colorado low heads into Ontario. "Radar shows that it's letting up in most areas," says Environment Canada Meteorologist Bryan…
The RM of Glenella-Lansdowne looks back at 2016 as a productive year. Reeve Richard Funk outlines some projects they completed. "We've had a very good year in total. We brought the municipality…
Dakota Tipi First Nation experienced some hopes in 2016 that are taking too long to see fulfilled. That's from past chief David Pashe. "When Trudeau was in there for a year now, he made a big thing…
****UPDATE******* Graders have begun to clear some of the snow on Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage la Prairie, as well as most of the parking lots around town. If you really want to get some boxing day…
The 42nd Delta Marsh Christmas Bird Count returns tomorrow, north of Portage la Prairie. Retired wildlife biologist Bob Jones has been part of it since the beginning, and says he and the other…
2016 was a year of reflection for the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region. So says Executive Director Jordan Friesen, who notes with a new public focus on the issue of mental health,…
The blizzard moving through southern Manitoba's getting stronger. Snowfall's increased, and winds remain gusty. 20 to 30 cm is estimated for tonight by Environment Canada, with 2 to 4 more by…
The Portage la Prairie Chamber of Commerce was busy on the advocacy front in 2016. That's from President Dave Omichinski, who says one of the most significant was supporting the committee looking to…
The blizzard we've been expecting since early in the week has arrived. Environment Canada says we can expect 20 to 30 cm tonight, and there's also the possibility of some freezing drizzle. So far, no…
We had a light snowfall in the Portage la Prairie area today, which made for a white Christmas. Tonight, there's likely going to be an over-abundance of the white stuff, as the blizzard we've been…
2016's winding down, and like most of us, Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen's reflecting on the last twelve months. She feels it was a positive year for the Conservative party, in their first year in…