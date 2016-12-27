Good Year For Portage RCMP

The top cop in Portage la Prairie says the local RCMP detachment had a good year.

Inspector Rick Head notes one of their goals for 2016 included keeping the roads safe, so they saw a lot of enforcement over the past twelve months. Head says Portage ranks very high in the province when it comes to tickets and patrolling the roads to keep an eye on speeds. He notes this past year they also had a very big push with their Crime Reduction unit, adding they continue to check offenders in the community to ensure they're abiding by their conditions. Head says in addition they've increased their search warrants and are seeing a bit of a reduction in property crimes as a result.

He notes 2016 was also the first time in many years that they had a Bike Patrol unit in Portage. Head adds they had two members out on their bikes this summer and that was a very positive thing for the community. He says one big change for the detachment during 2016 was when the policing for Long Plain First Nation went over to the Dakota Ojibway Police Service. Head notes it became a great opportunity to work with that police agency and build some good relationships there.