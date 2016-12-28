Portage Rotary Has Strong Year

The Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie had a rewarding year. That's according to President Cathie McFarlane, who says the club held some great fundraisers in 2016 to benefit a number of worthy causes. McFarlane notes the Rotary’s Canada Day breakfast was a huge success and folks came out to support the event in even higher numbers than the previous year. She says the annual veggie sale was another highlight, as well as the book sale which this year actually doubled the amount of money brought in as compared to 2015.

McFarlane notes in 2016 they introduced something new for their membership, which they call their "Last Tuesday Rotary Education" event. She says they bring in guest speakers who talk about various aspects of Rotary beyond Portage’s borders. McFarlane adds one education event which really stood out for her was when the ambassadors from the Shelter Box program came in to speak and even set up one of the shelter box tents in the lobby.

She says they continue to have good participation in their meetings, noting the Portage club has more than forty members. McFarlane adds the Rotary has high visibility in this community and they're always looking for ways to support good causes in Portage and the region.