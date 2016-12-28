Projects Highlight 2016 In North Norfolk

×

Details
2016 was a good year for the Municipality of North Norfolk.  So says Mayor Neil Christoffersen, who notes one project he was very excited about this past year was doing some water holdbacks.  Christoffersen says they had spoken to the Conservation District about the municipality's willingness to partner in this project, adding they even had three rural landowners who stepped up and said they'd also like to participate.  He notes as a result, in 2016 they managed to hold back the equivalent of fifty acres with about a foot of water on the land, which will also help all the people downstream.  Christoffersen adds they're looking forward to doing more holdbacks next year.

He says they're also excited about some landfill improvements they made during 2016.  Christoffersen notes in the past they always dug a pit and threw everything in and covered it with dirt, but after looking at what some other municipalities were doing they learned they could get a compaction rate of six or seven to one if they put everything through a shredder first.  He adds they're going to be saving a lot of space and it's also good for the environment.  

Christoffersen says this past year saw some work done at Centennial Park in MacGregor, where a group of volunteers have been working very hard to get some new playground equipment installed.  He notes they're also pleased with the high interest and the involvement of the community in the Manitoba Ag Museum, adding the world record threshing attempt this year brought folks from all over western Canada and the U.S. with their machines. 

