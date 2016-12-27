Board Chair Assesses 2016

The end of 2016 is near, with people and organizations assessing the last twelve month have gone.

That's true for the board chair of Portage la Prairie's William Glesby Centre. Mickey Cuthbert feels 2016 was a good year, with few problems, but some good shows. She points to two events.

"The Orvil Cairns roast was a big one. Because of that, we have a new sign at the front of the building now, that those proceeds went toward. Plus we also had some money left over that we used to buy a second cooler. And the second one that stands out in my mind is the live streaming of the (Tragically) Hip concert. It was a really emotional night, and it got a whole different group of people through the Glesby Centre."

Cuthbert's also grateful to the Community Foundation of Portage and District for a couple of grants.

"The Community Foundation has been really generous to us. Our projector had to be re-wired for Wi-Fi, and we got money from the Foundation for that. We also just received another cheque from them that's going to buy us a new state-of-the-art projector. Without funders, and without donors and sponsors, we couldn't do what we do."