Average Year In Real Estate

2016 was an average year for the Portage Real Estate Board. So says outgoing president Rhonda Lodwick, who notes there were no major spikes in prices over the past twelve months and no major decreases, either. Lodwick says sales are sitting around 212 homes, adding they’re usually up around 230 each year so 2016 was a bit lower than normal.

She notes the real estate market in Manitoba and especially in Portage la Prairie usually cruises along at the same pace from year to year without seeing prices go up or down too much. Lodwick adds if you list your home in Portage, it will sell.

She says she’s truly enjoyed her six years with the Real Estate Board but is taking a step back now to let others take over. Lodwick notes Warren Neufeld wll be the new board president beginning early in the new year.